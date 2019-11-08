Newsmakers 11/8/2019: Fall River Mayor-elect Paul Coogan; TF Green CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo still isn't making an endorsement for president, but she lavished praise Thursday on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg after it emerged he was filing for the Democratic primary in Alabama.

Bloomberg's decision, first reported by The New York Times, has shaken up the discussion about the Democratic contest, suggesting moderates may get another choice beyond former Vice President Joe Biden and his rivals. Bloomberg is a former Republican and independent.