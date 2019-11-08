Newsmakers 11/8/2019: Fall River Mayor-elect Paul Coogan; TF Green CEO

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Fall River Mayor-elect Paul Coogan. The turbulent Mayor Jasiel Correia-era in Fall River is over. Coogan won election handily and is tasked with raising morale in a city that has been battered by allegations of corruption. Coogan outlines his priorities and discusses his conversation with Mayor Correia after Coogan was declared the winner. Then Target 12 Consumer Investigator Susan Campbell’s interview with R.I. Airport Corporation CEO Iftikhar Ahmad on the second half.