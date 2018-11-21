1  of  2
Newsmakers 11/20/2018: The opioid crisis; a reporter’s roundtable

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Tom Coderre, senior advisor to Gov. Gina Raimondo and co-chair of the state’s overdose task force. Overdose deaths saw a slight decline last year, but an ambitious goal set three years ago will not be met, according to Coderre. He discusses the changes the state has made and the most effective methods for dealing with opioid addiction.

  • Call 401-414-LINK (5465) for addiction support

On the second half: Ian Donnis from The Public’s Radio joins Tim White and Ted Nesi for a reporter’s roundtable.

