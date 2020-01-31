Newsmakers 1/31/2020: RI Convention Center’s McCarvill; School funding formula

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: R.I. Convention Center Authority Ex. Director Jim McCarvill. In the wake of a controversial audit ordered by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, McCarvill weighs in on why he thinks the audit was ordered and the ensuing state police probe.

On the second half: State Sen. Ryan Pearson. A new report from a special Senate task force focused on how the state spends $1 billion in education funding each year. Pearson discusses the list of recommendations which will likely lead to series of bills in the coming months.