Newsmakers 1/31/2020: RI Convention Center’s McCarvill; School funding formula

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: R.I. Convention Center Authority Ex. Director Jim McCarvill. In the wake of a controversial audit ordered by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, McCarvill weighs in on why he thinks the audit was ordered and the ensuing state police probe.

On the second half: State Sen. Ryan Pearson. A new report from a special Senate task force focused on how the state spends $1 billion in education funding each year. Pearson discusses the list of recommendations which will likely lead to series of bills in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

