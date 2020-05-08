Breaking News
Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 8, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

A pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VACCINES DEBATES: Between horrific images of mass graves, overcrowded hospitals and empty streets, doctors say the real-life consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have changed some parents’ views of vaccines. WDAF’s Linda Wagar takes a look.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

RATS IN THE STREETS: The French Quarter is quiet. Silenced practically by the pandemic. On Bourbon Street, with bars closed, there’s barely any commotion during the day. But at night, that’s when the rats come out. WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ISOLATED COUPLE: With social distancing sticking around into the foreseeable future, we wanted to introduce you to a Colorado couple who lives in complete isolation. KDVR’s Kevin Torres reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

