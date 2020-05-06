12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 6, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

POSSIBLE VACCINE: The announcement from Pfizer Tuesday of clinical trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine has been greeted with excitement and hope that it is a light at the end of the tunnel. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

NECK DETECTORS: Around the clock monitoring – not by doctors and nurses – but sensors. No visit required. Local researchers are bringing engineering precision to the frontlines and the data may help bring a better understanding of COVID-19. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MEAT SHORTAGES: Butcher shops have seen an increase in business, but with meat production slowdowns, it has made things challenging. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SISTERS ON THE FRONT LINES: East Tennessee sisters Hannah and Lily Vail are among the unsung heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. They may not have years of experience to help arm them in the fight against the lethal virus, but they’re not letting it scare them away from what they see as their calling in life. WATE’s Lori Tucker reports.

East Tennessee sisters Hannah and Lily Vail are among the unsung heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. (Courtesy photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear –Morning Update
  • 12 p.m.- Mass. Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear –Afternoon Update
  • 4 p.m. – White House Press Briefing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com