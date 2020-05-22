12 RESPONDS //
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 22, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –

A Wisconsin fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day. In a Facebook post showing a burned car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explained the dangers associated with hand sanitizer.

(Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VEGAS STRIP REOPENS: The Las Vegas Strip could welcome visitors as early as June 1. In preparation, Caesars Palace is undergoing a post-pandemic upgrade. KLAS’s John Langeler joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: St. Tammany Creative Arts Children’s Theater in Louisiana is not letting the pandemic stop them from rehearsing their summer musical. WGNO’s Bill Wood takes us inside the unique rehearsal process.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

