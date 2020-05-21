Breaking News
RI unemployment rate soared to 17% in April; 88K jobs lost
Live Now
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell briefing on reopening economy
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a major concern for people is how the virus spreads. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to learn more about COVID-19, it is believed to spread mainly from person to person and not through other ways, like touching surfaces.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

OPRAH’S GIFTS: Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund. She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BABY FATHER DATE: The birth of a baby is always a memorable experience. Add a pandemic and it’s more challenging. And with a required hospitalization for the mom, Bob Conlin and Shona Moeller had to get pretty creative to stick together in an incredibly frightening time. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VETERAN RECOVERS: Sixty-one-year-old Brion Jefferson’s first realized he had COVID-19 symptoms when his wife touched him. The eight-year United States Army veteran wasted no time and got to the hospital. Eighteen days later, he woke up on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.  KDVR’s Dan Daru reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

AXE THROWING: What started as a simple idea has now become the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, with competitors all over the world. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 11:30 a.m. – New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Briefing on reopening economy
  • 1;00 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com