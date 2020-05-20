Live Now
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 a.m. update
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 20, 2020

News
Posted: May 20, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Michigan, a state hit hard by the coronavirus, is now facing a new threat today. Flooding.  Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways and the governor said one downtown could be “under approximately 9 feet of water” by Wednesday. WOOD’s Justin Kollar reports.

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Coming off of a ventilator after battling COVID-19 is a success on its own, but these patients face more challenges even after being discharged from the ICU. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

Stan Leffew, COVID-19 survivor, shares his story of recovery after weeks of physical therapy. (NEXSTAR)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEATING THE VIRUS: As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises, so does the number of survivors. KETK’s Mye Owens, sat one on one with seven East Texans who battled COVID-19 and won.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VIDEO GAME BOOM: When the whole world hit pause, millions of Americans escaped to a new reality online. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

