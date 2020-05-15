12 RESPONDS //
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 15, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR)- The Republican divide in the Senate continues over whether to provide further coronavirus relief to state and local governments. Even professed fiscal conservatives are finding themselves on opposite sides of the debate.

Mitch McConnell
FILE – In this April 21, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shelved a proposal for proxy voting this week after Republicans objected. In the Senate, McConnell rejected a GOP remote vote proposal. He expects Congress to return May 4, as planned. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

MEAT SHORTAGES: Several meat processing plants across the country have shut down or cut operations after outbreaks of COVID-19 significantly slowed production lines. Experts say it’s not so much a meat shortage but an upset in the supply chain. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

John Warminski prepares meat at Ronnie’s Quality Meats in Detroit Wednesday, April 29, 2020. President Donald Trump has ordered meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus COVID-19 cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ONE MAN, ONE CART: It’s a program called, Be a Hero, Thank a Hero. Already delivering food and household supplies to hospital workers. It’s organized by Louisiana’s Al Copeland Foundation. WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.

INSPIRATIONAL SONG:

During the outbreak, we’ve seen several people come up with creative ideas. One pastor in Little Rock, Arkansas is using his voice to uplift and encourage others during this uncertain time. Drew Cline, pastor at South City Church, joins the show to talk about his song.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

