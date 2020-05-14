1  of  3
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 14, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CELL PHONE TESTS:Detecting the earliest signs of COVID-19? There’s an app for that. Just like ships have sonar systems on board to detect approaching obstacles, our lungs and airways can also send signals of distress through what’s called reflective soundwaves. WGN’s Dina Bair explains

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

LOVE LETTERS: A 68-year-old man recovering from COVID-19 says he believes love letters written from his wife, and read to him by nurses while he was in a medically induced coma, saved his life. WJW’s Peggy Gallek reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CRUISE LIFE: A cruise ship performer from the metro is thankful to be home after a two-month experience he never expected. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 10 a.m. – Dr. Rick Bright, federal immunologist ousted during COVID-19 response, testifies before Congress
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

