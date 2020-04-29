Live Now
12 Town Hall: Four local mayors outline challenges and response
12 RESPONDS //
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 29, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.

A cyclist rides past shuttered businesses during the coronavirus outbreak on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

UV LIGHT TREATMENT: President Donald Trump’s comments about possibly injecting patients with disinfectants to treat COVID-19 may have overshadowed his remarks at the same time about the use of ultraviolet light. But the treatment of UV light has been studied in the lab before as a medical treatment. KDVR’s Rob Low reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CANCER DRUG TREATMENT: While leaders are poring over data regarding the best time to reopen, scientists are gazing into their microscopes to see what might work to stop this virus. There is a possible treatment from years of work to kill cancer. It is a drug that also appears to work against SARS-CoV-2. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GOD BLESS AMERICA: “God Bless America” is a tune that underscores David Youngs’ love for his country and his neighbors. The Michigan resident has been singing that prayer from his front porch in Otsego for more than a month. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

