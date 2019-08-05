Kent County YMCA ponds reopen to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Throughout the summer, the R.I. Department of Health routinely tests the water at beaches and other locations throughout the state to ensure it’s safe for swimming.

On Monday, health officials recommended the Kent County YMCA’s Upper and Lower Ponds in Warwick reopen to swimming. They had been closed on Thursday after high bacteria counts were found in the water but those counts are back within the acceptable range.

The status of swimming locations can change on a day-to-day basis. Closures often follow heavy rainfall since runoff from roads, parking lots and other surfaces can contaminate the water.

As of Monday evening, only Roy Carpenter Beach in South Kingstown was off-limits to swimming due to bacteria.

Updates can be found on the health department’s website or by calling (401) 222-2751. This story will also be updated with the latest information.