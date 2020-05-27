Live Now
SpaceX set to launch NASA astronauts
DMV extends deadline for some license, registration renewals

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Any Rhode Islander whose driver’s license or vehicle registration recently expired or will expire next month now has more time to get those renewed.

The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Wednesday that all credentials, registrations and inspection stickers with March or June expiration dates are now valid until September.

Those with April and May deadlines were previously given until July and August to renew, respectively.

Licenses will expire on the same date of the month corresponding to the original expiration date, the DMV noted. For example, a license set to expire on March 15 will expire on Sept. 15.

Many transactions including license and registration renewals, obtaining driving records and changing addresses can be completed by mail or online.

Those who are eligible for an extension and must conduct their business in person are asked to delay their visit to a DMV branch or AAA office for as long as practicable to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Only the Cranston and Middletown branches are open at this time, but no walk-ins are allowed. Reservations must be made ahead of time on the DMV’s website.

