NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police have arrested a Massachusetts man and charged him with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Last month, both the Newport police and fire departments responded to an opioid overdose.

Officers then administered Narcan to the person, who began to recover.

Through follow-up investigation, it was learned that the victim ingested what they first believed to be cocaine, but it was determined that the drug was mixed with fentanyl.

Detectives from the Narcotics Unit then found out that the fentanyl laced cocaine was being brought to Newport by Jason Sumner of Watertown, Massachusetts.

Detectives further learned that on the night of November 14, Sumner would be traveling to Newport to deliver more fentanyl laced cocaine.

With the assistance of Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney`s Office, Sumner was seen leaving his home in Watertown and traveling to Newport.

The suspect was stopped by members of the Newport Detective and Patrol Divisions.

Inside his vehicle, they found just over a half ounce of a substance which had the visual appearance of cocaine.

This substance field tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.

Sumner was arrested and charged with 2 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned the following day in Newport County District Court and was held without bail at the ACI.

Newport police arrest man on fentanyl charges

