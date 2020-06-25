Newport barber offering free haircuts to those in need

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI)- The owner of a barber shop in Newport is helping others who are struggling, offering his services for free to those in need.

For the past 7 years, Victor Curet’s shop, The Gentleman’s Quarters has offered free haircuts at the end of the summer to local kids in need.

This year, with so many struggling he’s starting right now.

Curet saying, “Parents are not going back to work so I just decided I’m going to give all the kids a free haircut.”

He’s already given over 60 free haircuts, including one to a boy named Michael, that meant a little more.

“In 11 years, he never had a haircut. So, I was able to cut his hair and he’s just so happy. Now, I’m going to take that hair and donate it to Locks of Love, so that some other cancer patient will be able to get a wig out of it,” he said.

The father and business owner says for many Newport businesses like his tourism during the summer months keep them afloat year round.

“It’s going to be hard. The locals, we will all stick together and we will make it through but we are not going to get that summer income so that it will keep us through the winter,” said Curet.

Nevertheless, he’s remaining positive saying, “There’s a whole lot of other businesses out there going through the same situation and with lots of love, a lot of passion and understanding we are all getting through it one way or another.”

The barber shop is offering free haircuts to anyone needs it and can’t afford it – not just kids.

Curet says with restrictions underway business continues to be slow and appointments are needed.

