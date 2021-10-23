New England Revolution earns 2021 Supporter’s Shield

FOXBORO, Mass (WPRI) — Clinching the league’s best overall regular-season record, The New England Revolution earned the 2021 Supporter’s Shield.

After earning the original MLS club’s first league trophy, the revolution will host the 2021 MLS cup final at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, December 11, should they advance to the championship match.

The latest win came courtesy of goals scored by Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, and Carles Gil, marking the first time all three of the team’s Designated Players scored in the same game.

“This has been a truly special and historic season with the club capturing its first Supporters’ Shield title for our loyal and passionate fans,” said Revolution President Brian Bilello.

“The entire Revolution organization is proud of what we have accomplished thus far and are looking forward to an exciting postseason run in front of our supporters with homefield advantage throughout the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.”

The 2021 Supporter’s Shield is the Revolution’s third major trophy and their first from MLS competition in its 26-year history. “The Supporters’ Shield is something unique in the American sports landscape, and that is a completely fan-owned major trophy,” said Matt Zytka, President of the Midnight Riders. “We are so thrilled to have the Shield come home to New England and are very proud of the players and coaches who helped win it for Revs supporters everywhere.”

The Revolution will be presented with the Supporter’s Shield by members of the club’s official supporters groups, The Midnight Riders, and the Rebellion after the conclusion of their regular season in November.