New England Nation Game Day Live from Philly Sunday at 3 p.m.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Watch New England Nation Game Day Live Sunday at 3 p.m. ahead of the Super Bowl rematch between the Patriots and Eagles

Can’t see the player? Click here

The Patriots are back from the bye-week and are looking to start another winning streak. They kick off the rest of the regular season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yianni Kourakis will break down this Super Bowl 52 rematch and Morey Hershgordon will be live in Philly with the latest from the sidelines. Watch New England Nation Game Day Live at 3 p.m. on WPRI.com, the WPRI 12 NEWS App, and on WPRI 12 Facebook Live.

You can catch the game on WPRI 12. Kick off is at 4:25 p.m.

The Game’s on 12!

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage through game day on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.