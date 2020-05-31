New Bedford handing out free masks to residents

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford is handing out free masks to anyone in the city over the next couple of weekends.

Starting this weekend, residents who live in ward one or two were able to pick masks up at the high school.

Organizers asked for each person’s address and how many bags of masks they needed for the household.

The masks are gray and are stamped with the letters NB.

Joseph Abboud Manufacturing, which is based in the city, has already made 100,000 masks for the cause.

“It’s been very encouraging. There was a long line to start things off and that’s what we want,” said Mayor Jon Mitchell.

“We want for people to avail themselves of this program. As we understand it, New Bedford is the first city to have a program like this where it offers a mask to every resident who wants one. A city of a substantial size that is. The reason for it is that wearing a mask is better than not wearing a mask these days.

Mayor Mitchell says masks can be picked up by people living in the other four wards in the city on the following dates-

Ward 3 Saturday, June 6

Ward 4 Sunday, June 7

Ward 5 Saturday, June 13

Ward 6 Sunday, June 14

Masks can be picked up at the high school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days.