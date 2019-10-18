Nestor Heading To Gulf Coast, Then Maybe Offshore From New England By End of Weekend

Tropical Storm Nestor is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Florida this weekend.

Tropical Storm warnings have been posted in this area; storm surge flooding, rainfall flooding, and possible damage from tropical storm force winds are the primary threats from this storm. For more information on the approach to the Gulf Coast, you can watch the above video from affiliate WFLA:

Once it makes landfall and moves further inland, it will likely eventually lose it’s status as a tropical storm. However, it will still bring heavy rain and wind to parts of Georgia and potentially the Carolinas.

We will then have to keep a close eye on this storm as it moves back out over the Atlantic. At this point, most of the data suggests that the core of the storm will stay offshore, but it’s possible we get clipped by the fringe late Sunday.

Under this scenario, we might get a few showers Sunday evening but the impact would be minimal. However, a track further north would bring the the potential of heavy rain, stronger winds, and dangerous surf as well (there could be some high surf even if the storm does not get that close). Regardless of the track, it’s likely that the storm will no longer be a tropical storm if it gets close to New England. We will monitor this carefully this weekend.