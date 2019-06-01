Nesi’s Notes: June 1

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

Editor’s note: Ted is off this week, so enjoy the selections in this all-links edition.

1. Kim Kalunian and Eli Sherman have a candid exit interview with outgoing I-195 Commission chief Peter McNally. “I would have hoped we could have moved a little faster and got more buildings done,” he tells them. (And congrats to Eli on his first WPRI byline!)

2. The New Yorker profiles Brown economist Emily Oster, who “challenges the conventional wisdom on child rearing.”

3. Too many kids can’t write — here’s how some teachers are trying to change that.

4. Adam Edelman takes a look at four-day school weeks.

5. ProPublica looks at how some rich towns fight affordable housing.

6. A look at “the pampered and personalized world of DC’s VIP diners.”

7. Got a library or café down the street? It could change your life.

8. Peter King collects 25 ideas to improve the NFL.

9. Quite a whodunit: who stole Dorothy’s stolen Ruby Slippers?

10. This thread on a beloved mailman’s retirement will warm your heart.

11. Thursday night at 6: Tim White, Mike Stanton, Paola Prado and Ed Fitzpatrick offer a sure-to-be-solid panel discussion about “The First Amendment and the Free Press” at Providence Community Library’s Wanskuck branch, hosted by the New England First Amendment Coalition. More details here.

12. Set your DVRs: Watch Newsmakers Sunday at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence. Watch Executive Suite Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (also Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on Fox or 7:30 a.m. on The CW). Podcast lovers, you can subscribe to both shows on iTunes — get the Newsmakers podcast here and the Executive Suite podcast here — and radio listeners can catch them back-to-back Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. See you back here next Saturday morning.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook