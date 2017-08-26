Nesi’s Notes: Aug. 26

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. Political junkies are eagerly awaiting next week’s new edition of The Almanac of American Politics, an encyclopedia of politics in all 50 states that comes out every other year. The authors agreed to give Nesi’s Notes readers a sneak peak at how Rhode Island breaks down from a national perspective. “Rhode Island has a lopsidedly Democratic legislature and a Democratic governor, and it supported Hillary Clinton for president,” the state’s entry begins. “But like other blue states, it saw Donald Trump make inroads with white working-class voters in 2016, cutting the Democrats’ margin of victory in the presidential race by close to half.” It cites as emblematic Kent County, dominated by Warwick, which went for Barack Obama by 18 points in 2012 only to turn red and (narrowly) back Trump in 2016. That’s a huge swing. All five of the state’s top elected leaders get extended write-ups, as well. Governor Raimondo’s profile describes her as “a pro-business, reformist politician rather than a creature of the party establishment,” and dutifully notes her career highs (pension reform, the 2015 budget) and lows (Cooler & Warmer, UHIP). In the Senate, Jack Reed is said to be “among its most respected policy wonks,” while Sheldon Whitehouse is labeled one of its “most vocal liberals.” In the House, David Cicilline is described as having “established a socially liberal niche as a gay and often outspoken lawmaker,” while Jim Langevin is called “an active and respected participant on cybersecurity and other national security issues,” as well as a pathbreaker for individuals with disabilities. Langevin stands out for another reason: the Almanac rates the delegation’s other three Democrats as casting liberal votes 96% to 98% of the time, while Langevin only does so 78% of the time.

2. A fun excerpt from the new Almanac: “Rhode Island refused to pay its fair share for the Revolutionary War and declined to send delegates to the 1787 Constitutional Convention. It delayed joining the union until the other 12 states had, prompting George Washington to say, ‘Rhode Island still perseveres in that impolitic, unjust – and one might add without much impropriety – scandalous conduct, which seems to have marked all her public counsels of late.” This has always been an ornery place!

3. The buildup to the 2018 governor’s race is starting to grow, with Allan Fung telling Tiverton Republicans he’s running, Joe Trillo sounding serious and Patricia Morgan ramping up her fundraising. (Morgan also told my colleague Steph Machado she recently commissioned a poll that put her on top.) The two state parties and their national gubernatorial campaign counterparts are already firing off a steady stream of news releases hammering the other side. Among the Republicans, a big question is whether all three candidates jump in – and whether others, like Gio Feroce or Ken Block, join them. As 2010 nominee John Robitaille reminded me a few weeks back, “It’s still really early.” Robitaille himself didn’t jump into the race until February 2010, yet nearly won in November. “And people can jump in at the last minute,” he added. “A businessperson or a wealthy person with $1 million to spend can jump in and self-fund their own race.” While too much is sometimes made of the damage a tough primary can do to a nominee, there’s no doubt each Republican would prefer having a clear path to take on Gina Raimondo. For Raimondo, a major outstanding question is Lincoln Chafee’s intentions. There’s no doubt he’d love to help deny her a second term – but does he actually want to mount a campaign? Would it be a Democratic primary challenge or a fall independent bid? If Chafee doesn’t run in the primary, Raimondo could be able to stay above the fray – and hold onto her enormous pile of campaign cash – until September, as the Republicans duke it out. But she’ll need to spend that time governing effectively and showing results if she wants voters to give her four more years come the fall.

4. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline don’t like to discuss the existential threat to their jobs known as the 2020 U.S. Census, which is likely to reduce Rhode Island’s U.S. House delegation to one seat for the first time since the country’s founding. If that happened, the 2020 election would be the last one with races in both congressional districts, and 2022 would see the first race for a statewide at-large U.S. House seat. “It’s unclear, but right now it looks like perhaps a 75% chance that Rhode Island could lose a seat,” Langevin said on this week’s Newsmakers. “There are five other states that would lose a seat before it gets to Rhode Island. But we’ve talked about Rhode Island potentially losing a congressional seat for the last several censuses, and as we get closer eventually it very well could happen. It’s a convoluted formula and I don’t pretend to understand it all.” The 2nd District rep refused to bite when asked whether he’d run for the at-large seat or cede the Democratic nomination to Cicilline. “I’m focused on doing my job right now and working on my re-election in 2018,” he said. “That’s all I’m focused on.”

5. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse looks set to draw two credible Republican challengers, Bobby Nardolillo and Robert Flanders, in his Senate re-election race next year. But in his first analysis of the 2018 landscape, Kyle Kondik of Sabato’s Crystal Ball put Whitehouse (as well as Elizabeth Warren) on the list of Democratic incumbents for whom “there’s no indication [they] are in any trouble.” The new Almanac of American Politics agrees, reporting, “Whitehouse had no cause for concern about re-election in 2018.” Republicans have had dismal luck in Rhode Island Senate races since the New Deal era, with the exception of the Chafee family, so Whitehouse was always going to be a favorite. But his path may have been eased, too, by Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump: “One has to go back to 2002 to find the last two instances of a non-presidential party incumbent losing in a midterm,” Kondik reports. It will be up to Nardolillo or Flanders to find a winning formula that has eluded their non-Chafee predecessors.

6. Dawn Euer’s win in the Newport-Jamestown special Senate election on Tuesday brings the size of the Senate Democratic caucus back to 33 out of 38. (The Republicans have been stuck at five Senate seats for much of the period since the Assembly downsized in 2003, with their best showing after the 2010 election when they held eight seats.) But Euer’s win should also shift the balance of power in the chamber slightly to the left – Paiva Weed was a social conservative endorsed by Right to Life, while Euer received heavy support from Planned Parenthood, for example. (Note that Paiva Weed never endorsed Euer, after backing rival Democrat David Hanos in the primary.) In Rhode Island, the “D” after a candidate’s name can obscure as much as it reveals; Euer replacing Paiva Weed, just like fellow progressive Jeanine Calkin replacing the late Bill Walaksa last fall, are in some ways equivalent to a party switch.

7. The tributes that poured in this week after the death of longtime AFL-CIO leader Frank Montanaro Sr. were a testament to his influence in Rhode Island politics over the years as well as his many decades on the political scene; his funeral this morning at Immaculate Conception in Cranston will likely be jammed. Montanaro’s passing also means successors will have to be named to two posts he held at the time of his death, one as a Democratic national committeemen (which made him a “superdelegate”) and another on the R.I. State Labor Relations Board. For the DNC slot, it will be interesting to see if the party poohbahs go with an elder statesman like a Joe Paolino or a young up-and-comer like a James Diossa.

8. Our weekly dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “So what has three years of the PARCC exam told us about Rhode Island students? Pretty much what we already knew. The achievement gaps between low-income and non-low-income students and English language learners (ELL) and non-ELL kids are astronomically high. What’s scary is they’ve actually gotten worse in many areas. Only 7% of students learning English as a second language were proficient in math, 27 percentage points lower than their non-ELL counterparts. The math gap for ELL and non-ELL students grew in grades three, four, five and six compared to 2016. For low-income and non-low-income students, the English language arts (ELA) proficiency gap grew significantly for sixth and seventh graders, with poorer students in those grades scoring 34 percentage points worse than middle-income and wealthy students. While those gaps show up for most exams – from the NAEP to the SAT – it’s worth noting that most educators agree the PARCC is a particularly difficult test. The good news, if there is any, is Rhode Island is not alone. Maryland’s PARCC results were released this week and their results were similar. Roughly 41% of their students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, compared with 40% of our students. The two states were tied in math proficiency at 33%.”

9. Dan McGowan and Walt Buteau examine Providence’s big drop in arrests.

11. Governor Raimondo tells EcoRI she supports a carbon tax.

12. State Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who’s gearing up for a Democratic primary challenge to Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, has formed a new political action committee called the Progressive Action PAC. (Credit to Dan McGowan for spotting it.) What’s the thinking? “A number of my colleagues have PACs, and it seemed like it could be a useful tool in the future as we continue to push for an economy and government that works for all Rhode Islanders,” Regunberg says.

13. The closer you examine the St. Joseph’s pension saga, the worse it looks. As receiver Stephen DelSesto said Thursday, “It seems to me, from everything that I’ve seen, that this was not a surprise.” In July 2014, around the time the pension was effectively severed from parent company CharterCARE, it was nearly fully funded, with $108 million in assets to cover a projected $117 million in benefits. But that projection assumed its investments would earn 7.75% a year – an aggressive forecast for a plan with no more contributions coming in going forward. And the estimate of benefit payments appears to have been way off: in 2012 St. Joseph’s projected the pension plan would need to pay out $7.9 million in benefits during 2015-16, but the plan actually wound up paying out $10 million that year, or 27% more.

14. The high cost of housing is a perennial topic – and complaint – in Rhode Island. “Clearly Rhode Island continues to struggle with maintaining an adequate supply of homes for sale,” Realtors President Brenda Marchwicki said this week. A new study by Trulia once again shows how little is happening on the supply side: new housing permits are on pace to come in 55% below the historical average this year in Rhode Island, despite an improving economy. The annual average from 1980 to 2016 was nearly 4,400 permits; the projected total for this year is 1,960. By that metric, the Providence region ranks 87th out of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. (Ranking even lower than the Providence region: Hartford, New Haven and Worcester.) While builders often cite heavy regulations as a reason for Rhode Island’s limited building, Trulia chief economist Ralph McLaughlin cites other factors. “Providence has suffered from low job, income, and population growth over the past 10 years,” he said in an email. “This slow growth in economic fundamentals is also taking a toll on homebuilding.”

15. Kim Kalunian reports a who’s who of Rhode Island politics was on hand Tuesday evening for former State Police Maj. David Tikoian’s swearing-in as North Providence police chief. Among those spotted in the crowd: former Govs. Lincoln Almond and Don Carcieri, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha, Speaker Mattiello, Senate President Ruggerio, State Police Col. Ann Assumpico, former State Police Col. Brendan Doherty, members of the Caprio clan, and assorted mayors. Tikoian had a close-up view of politics for 12 years as a member of the governor’s security detail when he was a state police officer, first for Almond and then for Carcieri.

17. When Congressman Cicilline recently requested an oversight hearing on Amazon’s proposed takeover of Whole Foods, he jumped into one of the biggest debates in economics right now: how big is too big when it comes to corporations? It’s not a debate that always breaks down strictly on left-right lines; President Trump criticized the AT&T-Time Warner merger last fall, and Valley Breeze publisher Tom Ward gave Cicilline some grudging praise for taking on Amazon. For a good primer on the debate, check out Steven Pearlstein’s Washington Post deep-dive, “Is Amazon getting too big?”

18. A fun Michelle R. Smith profile of the inimitable Judge Caprio.

19. Harry Enten on the real problem of fake polls.

20. Farewell, WBRU.

Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Congressman Langevin. This week on Executive Suite – Collette President and CEO Dan Sullivan Jr.