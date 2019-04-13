Nesi’s Notes: April 13

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. For a brief moment Monday, there was reason to upgrade Governor Raimondo‘s chances of expanding her Rhode Island Promise free-tuition program. The chairmen of both budget-writing committees agreed to participate in a roundtable about the policy, suggesting some openness to it. Shortly after her office announced the event publicly, however, House Finance Chairman Marvin Abney backed out — and it’s clear the Promise proposal is on life support. There are multiple reasons for that. Many lawmakers, notably (but not solely) Speaker Mattiello, have never warmed to Rhode Island Promise as a concept. The bigger problem, though, is cash: state revenue is off $33 million (so much for sports betting), and the governor’s budget already includes tens of millions of dollars in revenue-raisers the Assembly won’t go for, as well as a $16 million delay in the speaker’s cherished car-tax phaseout. “New programming is going to be extraordinarily difficult,” Mattiello told my colleague Steph Machado this week. The governor wants $13 million total for Promise, with nearly $8 million to cover the existing program at CCRI, plus $2 million to add adults at CCRI and another $3.3 million to expand to RIC. “I have a high degree of confidence that in the context of a $10 billion budget, we can find $4 or $5 million,” Raimondo insisted at Tuesday’s Senate hearing. But she’s proposed funding the expansion with one-time cash from a reserve account, meaning next year money would have to be found in the General Fund to keep it going — another demerit in the eyes of legislative leadership. There is more buy-in from rank-and-file lawmakers on the governor’s other big education initiative, $10 million to start phasing in universal pre-K, a popular policy among Democrats. But there are fiscal concerns with pre-K, too: once fully phased in, the program could cost anywhere from $47 million to $70 million a year depending on the estimate. Marijuana legalization, another Raimondo initiative albeit one she’s embraced reluctantly, also faces tough sledding. It all adds up to what could be a challenging second half of the legislative session for the governor. But Cara Cromwell, a public-affairs consultant who has advised Raimondo in the past, says it’s too soon to make any sweeping judgments. “You can’t judge anything until the session’s over and we figure out who’s got what they wanted and who didn’t get it,” she said on this week’s Newsmakers.

2. Lt. Gov. Dan McKee didn’t keep his Taiwan-funded 2017 trip to Asia a secret: he posted about it on Facebook and has since mentioned it publicly. But McKee’s office never issued a news release at the time to alert the public that he was leaving the country, and as we discovered this week, he also failed to report the trip to the Ethics Commission despite a clear rule requiring him to do so. Now he’s facing an ethics complaint from former GOP Chairman Brandon Bell, who says the commission risks setting a bad precedent if it doesn’t levy some kind of fine — the message to other officeholders would be that there are no real consequences for leaving important information off your financial disclosure. Nor is this the first time those disclosure forms have been found to be incomplete: John Carnevale infamously left off his Johnston home for years, Jamie Doyle failed to disclose significant debts, and Anastasia Williams didn’t report her founding of a private nonprofit named after a legislative caucus.

3. On the road again: Lt. Gov. McKee left Friday for a 10-day visit to Taiwan and China, joined by Mayor Grebien, Mayor Diossa, Sen. Cano and Rep. Tobon. … Governor Raimondo will be in New York City on Monday afternoon for a Democratic Governors Association event. … Senator Reed is on a CODEL to the Middle East, including Afghanistan and Iraq, along with New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Alabama’s Doug Jones; they return next week. (Reed’s office says it’s his 18th trip to Afghanistan and his 21st trip to Iraq.) Reed travels to L.A. later in the week for a DSCC fundraiser.

4. Brandon Bell has made no secret in recent weeks of his disappointment in Allan Fung’s 2018 campaign. “Allan needed to use the earned-media strategy, and he instead used a hiding strategy throughout the entire summer,” Bell said on this week’s Newsmakers. “I think that was a huge, huge, huge mistake.” Bell thinks the party should field a new standard-bearer for governor in 2022 rather than give Fung a third chance, and he wants his fellow Republicans to look outside the ranks of current officeholders. “I would like to see somebody, a man or woman, female or male, come out of the business world and run,” Bell said. That has worked before: Rhode Island’s last Republican governor, Don Carcieri, was a former banker with no political experience when he won office in 2002.

5. DCYF is making more changes after another child death.

6. The Volcker Alliance is out with state budget report cards, and Rhode Island gets generally good marks: an “A” for budget forecasting, “B” grades for legacy costs, reserve funds and transparency, and a “C” for budget maneuvers. (Massachusetts did notably worse, getting a “D” on budget maneuvers and a “D-” on legacy costs.) The group says Rhode Island’s twice-a-year estimating conference for revenue and caseloads gives it “among the nation’s most solid” procedures for forecasting budgets. “The state disclosed multiyear forecasts for expenditures and revenues, with further-looking estimates than those of most other states,” the report card says. The “C” was attributed to the use of $12.5 million from tax amnesty, a one-time source of revenue, to balance the 2017-18 budget. The group also suggested linking the rainy-day fund to revenue volatility and disclosing deferred costs for infrastructure replacement.

7. Looks like it could be a tough year at the State House for the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, and a banner one for the municipal unions.

8. Deputy Speaker Charlene Lima’s push for a Yankees-logo license plate got me wondering which of Rhode Island’s existing special plates are the most popular. The Department of Revenue’s Paul Grimaldi came through with the rankings: the No. 1 special plate is Plum Beach Lighthouse, which supports the group that maintains the North Kingstown light. After that: Patriots, Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, Red Sox, Bristol 4th of July, Wildlife Rehabilitators, Osprey (environmental education) and Mr. Potato Head (Food Bank). The wildlife plate just became available, while the newest one designed (and waiting for enough orders to go into production) is the Day of Portugal plate.

9. The well-regarded Real Jobs RI training program added 12 more employer partnerships this week, bringing the total number of active groups to 44. The governor’s office reports that nearly 6,000 Rhode Islanders have used Real Jobs RI since it was created in 2015 to either get a new job or gain additional skills at their current ones. The new 2019 partnerships are led by the New England Medical Innovation Center, the Oil Heat Institute, the Business Network for Offshore Wind, the Society of CPAs, Citizens Bank, the Food Policy Council, Clínica Esperanza, Care New England, SEIU 1199, American Safety Programs & Training Inc., Healthcentric Advisors and CCRI. Details here.

10. Will this be the year Mary McElroy gets a Senate floor vote?

11. Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner is among those who’ve been considered to replace Les Moonves as chief executive of CBS, per Vanity Fair. Goldner joined the CBS board last year.

12. “Our local public school districts are splintered between the haves and the have-nots,” Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone writes in an essay pleading for more state funding.

13. Congratulations to the superb Amanda Milkovits, who will join WPRI 12 alum Dan McGowan to launch The Boston Globe’s Rhode Island expansion. Milkovits announced Friday she’s ending a 19-year run at the Projo to take the Globe gig, as New England’s biggest newspaper makes a play for digital subscribers in the Ocean State. That effort is starting to come into focus: McGowan published his first Globe story on Friday, and the paper is soliciting reader feedback on what it should cover. Meanwhile, Projo executive editor Alan Rosenberg reports the paper will start working Monday to fill Milkovits’s job. “As for our other plans, stay tuned — we have more initiatives we have not yet announced,” Rosenberg said in an email.

14. PSA: next week is the best time of year to list a house in the Providence area.

15. Is someone in their mid-70s too old to be president?

16. Peter Canellos says Democratic White House hopefuls are still aping JFK.

17. NPR finds plastic bag bans aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

18. Educators are rethinking whether to assign so much homework.

