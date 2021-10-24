NEN: Keys to sweeping the New York Jets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Join NEN’s Taylor Begley and Andy Gresh as they break down what the Patriots need to do to win in Week 7 against the Jets.

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. Sunday on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com