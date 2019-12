PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Almost 7,000 people in Providence lost power Saturday afternoon.

A National Grid spokesperson said that the company experienced an equipment problem at a substation on Admiral Street around 4 p.m.

In a Tweet, city officials said there were 16 separate outages:

There are currently 16 separate power outages in Providence affecting about 7,000 customers. National Grid has crews en route and estimates restoration by 7pm tonight. — PVD311 (@PVD311) December 21, 2019

No other information on the equipment issue was immediately available. National Grid posts estimated restoration times on its website, and at last check it indicated power should be restored by about 6:15 p.m.