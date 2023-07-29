(NEXSTAR) — Yet another new, unsafe trend is catching attention.

This time, some TikTok users are encouraging viewers to add borax to their water, claiming the common cleaning product can help reduce inflammation and joint pain, or even “detoxify” the body. As you may have guessed, health officials are warning of the consequences the trend could have on your health.

Borax, or sodium tetraborate decahydrate, is a chemical compound commonly available in the form of a white crystalline powder. It’s been utilized in a variety of ways since the Middle Ages, and today is often used a laundry detergent, kitchen/bathroom cleaner, and even a bug and weed killer.

Boric acid has also been found to have bacteriostatic properties, meaning it can prevent the growth of bacteria, Dr. S. Ruddy Rose, director of VCU Health’s Virginia Poison Center, told Nexstar.

Despite its endless safe uses, however, borax is not approved for ingestion by humans.

Ingesting borax can cause people to become quite sick, according to Dr. Rose, leading to convulsions, problems with the gastrointestinal tract, heat burns, and even kidney damage.

“This happens pretty quickly,” he adds.

Even the company behind 20 Mule Team Borax, a popular borax product, has warned against participating in the TikTok trend.

“20 Mule Team Borax has many uses but ingesting is not one of them,” the company warned on July 25.

“Do not bathe in, apply to skin, or ingest Borax, including drinking it diluted in water,” the company continued. “It is not intended for use as a personal care product or dietary supplement.”

The company that produces 20 Mule Team Borax, a popular borax product, has warned its users against ingesting any borax products. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Should your child fall victim to the trend, Dr. Rose said you can follow up with the child’s pediatrician, as long as they don’t have any symptoms. But if your child is vomiting, has abdominal pain, or experiences a seizure or other serious symptoms, it’s best to seek emergency medical attention.

Several videos recommending borax have been removed from TikTok, according to NBC News.

Social-media users, meanwhile, should always be cautious about taking medical advice from influencers or TikTok personalities.

“Just beware of these types of activities,” Dr. Rose said. “The people promoting it may not be doing it for the right reason.”

Borax uses

There are plenty of non-dangerous ways to use borax that you may not be aware of.