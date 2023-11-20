LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Television host and comedian Wayne Brady was involved in a two-car crash in the Los Angeles area, police said, and reports are emerging that he may have gotten into an altercation with the other driver.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Brady was one of two parties involved in the collision around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

“[Brady] was in the vehicle that was hit by another driver,” officials with the sheriff’s department confirmed to KTLA.

Reports from People and TMZ indicate that Brady and the other driver, identified by both outlets as a 51-year-old man, got into an “intense argument” that escalated into a physical altercation.

Authorities who spoke with KTLA were not able to confirm whether the fight took place, but they did say that the suspect fled the scene on foot before being apprehended.

The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run, battery and DUI, the sheriff’s department said.