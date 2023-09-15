VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Body camera and dash camera footage from a recent traffic stop involving a man driving a Power Wheels Jeep in Vincennes, Indiana was released Friday.

The footage was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Nexstar’s WTWO.

In the video, an Indiana State Police Trooper is seen patrolling the area of Second Street in Vincennes when he pulls up behind 51-year-old John McKee driving the child’s toy.

After initiating the traffic stop, the trooper asks where McKee is headed, and McKee informs him he’s heading home from the Huck’s gas station with a can of gas, as he gestures to the back of the plastic Jeep.

“Where’s your gas can at?” The officer asks.

“Oh man, I left it back there!” McKee responds.

After checking with dispatch regarding the situation the trooper then administers field sobriety tests, which McKee fails.

(Image taken from ISP dashcam footage)

(Image taken from ISP bodycam footage)

(Image taken from ISP bodycam footage)

(Image taken from ISP bodycam footage)

(Image taken from ISP bodycam footage)

The trooper then informs McKee he needs to go to the hospital for a blood test and begins searching the vehicle. The trooper found six batteries designed for or compatible with the Power Wheels Vehicle strewn about the passenger seat and back compartment of the “Jeep.”

It was later confirmed at Good Samaritan Hospital that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed that McKee’s former conviction was for operating a vehicle while impaired.