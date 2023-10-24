ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (WJW) – A runaway cow led sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase through a Colorado neighborhood and playground Sunday morning.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the owner and some cowboys tried to wrangle a cow that “hightailed it” from the pasture and ended up in a residential neighborhood in Englewood.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, you see the cow make its way over a front lawn, slip past cars and bolt down the street as officials try to catch it.

“The steaks were high and we didn’t want to butcher this slow-speed chase but this cow was moooooving!” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The cow was later cornered in a small playground and herded back to its trailer.

“Holy cow! You all did an udderly good job. Now let’s milk this for all it’s worth,” the sheriff’s office said in its post.

Back in July, police worked to corral a loose cow in the Cleveland area.