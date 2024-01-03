NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Joe Bonsall, tenor singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced his plans to retire from touring, according to a release.

Bonsall, 75, shared an explanation with Oak Ridge Boys fans, saying he has been battling a “slow onset” of a neuromuscular disorder for over four years.

“I am now at a point where walking is impossible, so I have basically retired from the road,” he said. “It has just gotten too difficult.”

Joe Bonsall (Courtesy: Photo by Brandon Wood/Indie Bling Studio)

He continued by saying, “It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys, band, crew, and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget, and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying.”

Bonsall started singing when he was about 4 years old, and in his mid-teens, he fell in love with Southern Gospel music harmony, according to the band’s website. He joined the group in 1973 and served as their principal spokesman on stage. He is also the author of several books.

Bonsall said he will not finish the Oak Ridge Boys’ Farewell Tour. His replacement, 27-year-old singer and songwriter Ben James, was announced on Dec. 30 by bandmembers Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban during a concert in Greenville, Mississippi.

“There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there, and he needs your love and encouragement … his sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table!” Bonsall said. “Rest assured, I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!”

James was introduced to The Oak Ridge Boys in 2022 during a concert in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“Joe handed me the mic and said, ‘You’ve got the next verse,’ James said. “And I’m not sure I will ever get over that moment. ‘Elvira’ was always on repeat when I was growing up. It’s still one of those timeless songs that never grow old.”

The Oak Ridge Boys live, with Ben James, left (Photo by Jon Mir)

Bonsall and his wife, Mary, have two daughters, two grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

The Oak Ridge Boys are planning a full touring calendar through June and anticipate returning to the studio in late January.