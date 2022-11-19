(NEXSTAR) – Dive bars in New York range from super-duper divey to only somewhat divey. But as every true connoisseur knows, the very best dive bars fall somewhere in the middle.

Maintaining that balance can be tricky: the coolest dives are kinda grungy, but not disgusting; the music on the stereo is never mainstream, but typically crowd-pleasing; and the regulars are somehow intimidating and welcoming at the same time.

So, where can we find the most divine dives in the Empire State?

In keeping with their recent tradition of identifying the best-rated dive bars across America, the analysts at Yelp have narrowed their gaze on New York. By sorting through Yelp’s database of user-generated reviews and ratings, the site’s researchers have compiled a list of the state’s 10 best dive bars, in the hopes of steering New Yorkers to a new favorite watering hole.

The top-rated dive bars in New York, as determined by their Yelp ratings and reviews, are ranked as follows:

Perhaps not surprisingly, eight of New York’s top-10 dives can be found in New York City, with five located in Brooklyn alone. But folks outside of the Big Apple can still find highly rated dives on Long Island (Murf’s BackStreet Tavern, in Sag Harbor) and in Upstate New York (Rohall’s Corner, in Buffalo).

