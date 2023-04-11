(KTLA) — Taco Bell is bringing back its fan-favorite, limited-time menu item again, the chain announced Tuesday.

Nacho Fries will be available nationwide starting on Thursday, April 13.

The return of the fan-favorite item marks the ninth time Taco Bell has offered the food item.

Nacho Fries will also be available in the Deluxe Cravings Box alongside the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

Customers can also try a new variation of the popular dish, Yellowbird Nacho Fries. The limited-edition item pairs Nacho Fries, steak, nacho cheese sauce and Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.

Yellowbird’s spicy sauce will be available to add to any menu item until April 27 or while supplies last.

Nacho Fries hits menus for the ninth time in its classic form on April 13 for a limited time. (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is teaming up with Austin, TX-based Yellowbird Hot Sauce, to stack flavor and spice on the brand’s iconic fries with the limited time offering of Yellowbird Nacho Fries. (Taco Bell)

“We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a statement. “While they won’t be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we’ve been working to bring to fans everywhere.”

Even though the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will only be available for a limited time, customers can still purchase Nacho Fries after April 27. The company didn’t specify how long Nacho Fries will be available.

In December, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said the chain was considering adding Nacho Fries to the menu permanently to increase food options, particularly during lunchtime.

Nacho Fries debuted in 2018 and were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Nation’s Restaurant News reported that the company sold over 50 million orders of nacho fries within the first five weeks of its release.

Since then, the fries have been added back to the menu periodically.