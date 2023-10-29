TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a fight between two groups turned deadly when a shooting in a city street resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says officers responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area.

Bercaw says the fight occurred in an area with several bars and there were large numbers of late night revelers in the area at the time.

Investigators believe there were at least two shooters involved. Bercaw says one suspect has turned himself in to police.