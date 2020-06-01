Live Now
Semi driver arrested after rolling into Minneapolis protest

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A semi-truck involved in an incident with protesters on Highway 35W is surrounded by authorities, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a semitrailer who rolled into the midst of thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway over the death of George Floyd has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Authorities say it appeared no one was hurt Sunday, but some witnesses say a handful of people who were on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis sought medical attention on their own.

Officials initially said the truck appeared to have been on the freeway before barriers were put up to close it down, but State Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at a later briefing that the truck went around a traffic barrier to stay on the road.

