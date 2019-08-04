Rhode Island leaders react to deadly mass shootings

A woman sits next to a sign with a message that reads: ¨No More Guns! Make Love¨, in Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, where people are gathering for a vigil for the 3 Mexican nationals who were killed in an El Paso shopping-complex shooting. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

(WPRI) — Local leaders in Rhode Island are reacting to the tragedy across the United States after two deadly mass shootings, in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that happened within 24 hours of each other.

Another senseless mass shooting today. We’ve got to work together to stop gun violence. When will my Republican colleagues say enough is enough and take a principled stand to help reduce #GunViolence? #gunsense — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 3, 2019

My heart goes out to the victims and their families in El Paso and Dayton, and to the first responders and communities who come to their aid. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 4, 2019

Words fail at times like these.



There are no words that can capture the grief we feel today for Dayton and El Paso.



There are no words that can ever repair the damage that’s been done to these communities. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) August 4, 2019

Congressman Cicilline also issued a statement, urging Congress to cancel recess in wake of these two tragedies that reads in part

This is a time that demands not words but actions. The House has already sent two gun violence bills to the Senate. Mitch McConnell has refused to bring either bill to the floor. Congress should cancel its August recess so that the Senate can bring up the bills that the House has already passed, and so the House can consider additional measures to address this crisis, including the Assault Weapons Ban, which I introduced earlier this year. As we have seen time and time again, it is far too easy for bad people to buy guns in our country. Congress must act now.

Praying for the community of El Paso. No words can describe the pain and suffering caused by these senseless shootings. Congress must act to address the scourge of gun violence plaguing this country. https://t.co/btXRYYGDXm — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) August 4, 2019