Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 27 injured in Dayton, Ohio mass shooting

Rhode Island leaders react to deadly mass shootings

A woman sits next to a sign with a message that reads: ¨No More Guns! Make Love¨, in Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, where people are gathering for a vigil for the 3 Mexican nationals who were killed in an El Paso shopping-complex shooting. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

(WPRI) — Local leaders in Rhode Island are reacting to the tragedy across the United States after two deadly mass shootings, in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that happened within 24 hours of each other.

Congressman Cicilline also issued a statement, urging Congress to cancel recess in wake of these two tragedies that reads in part

This is a time that demands not words but actions. The House has already sent two gun violence bills to the Senate. Mitch McConnell has refused to bring either bill to the floor. Congress should cancel its August recess so that the Senate can bring up the bills that the House has already passed, and so the House can consider additional measures to address this crisis, including the Assault Weapons Ban, which I introduced earlier this year. As we have seen time and time again, it is far too easy for bad people to buy guns in our country. Congress must act now.

