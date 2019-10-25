Live Now
Punishing winds that whipped California fires could last

National

by: Associated Press, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Punishing Santa Ana winds that pushed fires into Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, burning six homes, are expected to last through Friday.

The wind-whipped blazes broke out Thursday in the Santa Clarita area. One remains uncontained. As many as 50,000 people are under evacuation orders.

In Northern California, a fire near the wine country town of Geyserville has burned 49 buildings.

Pacific Gas & Electric had cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in the region as a fire safety measure but said it had not deenergized a transmission line that had a problem about the time the fire started.

However, authorities have not determined causes of any of the fires.

Most of those power outages ended late Thursday but PG&E warned they might resume Saturday when fierce winds are expected to return and boost fire danger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

