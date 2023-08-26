CHOCTAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say a teenager has died after being shot during a high school football game where two other people were wounded and two were injured fleeing the scene.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says that a 16-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound in the Friday night shooting.

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition and a girl has been treated and released.

There were no immediate arrests in the shooting, which Marshall says may have been prompted by an argument between two males.

A Del City police officer also fired a weapon.

Officers responded to the shooting Friday at the game in Choctaw between Choctaw High School and Del City High School.

Police have announced no arrests, but said a person of interest is being sought.