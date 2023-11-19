(NEXSTAR) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has died, just two days after entering hospice care. She was 96.

Carter passed away Sunday afternoon at her Plains, Georgia, home, The Carter Center said in a statement.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Here is a look at the former first lady’s life in photos.

Washington, DC: (L-R) First lady Rosalyn Carter being interviewed by Barbara Walters for ABC News. (Photo by Richard Howard /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Rosalynn Carter, right, greets Pope John Paul II as he arrived at Logan International Airport 10/1, his first stop on his seven day tour of the United States. At left is Humberto Cardinal Medeiros. (via Getty)

ASHKELON, ISRAEL – APRIL 14: The wife of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter visits the Barzilai hospital April 14, 2008 in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Carter is expected to meet with Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal in Syria during his trip in an effort to assist in the peace process. (Photo by Sebastian Scheiner-Pool/Getty Images)

Unspecified – 1980: First Lady Rosalynn Carter during the New Hampshire Primary. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Reaching Out. Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand: Rosalyn Carter reaches out to youngsters at a large camp for Laotian refugees near Ubon Ratchathani November 9. More than 150,000 Laotian refugees have been waiting in Thai refugee camps for resettlement in new countries. Mrs. Carter said that as wife of the President of the U.S., who sent her to Thailand to study the situation caused by famine and war in Cambodia, she wanted to return home “to do all I can to mobilize our people to see that we do all we possibly can to help the situation here. (Via Getty)

Rosalynn Carter is shown here as she greets children in Brazil. (Getty)

VIOLET, LA – MAY 21: Rosalynn Carter (L) speaks as her husband, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles after raising the wall on the 1,000th and 1,001st homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity on the Gulf Coast May 21, 2007 in Violet, Louisiana. Carter made waves May 19 when he said that the Bush administration “has been the worst in history”, in an interview published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter hugs a Cambodian refugee baby 11/9 when she visited Sa Kaeo’s refugee camp on behalf of her husband. (Via Getty)

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former US President Jimmy Carter, speaks during a US Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 26, 2011. Carter urged reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, which provides older Americans access to care-giving services. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

N 279293 02: Amy Carter Weds Jim Wentzel. From L-R: Jimmy, Rosalyn, Amy Cater, Jim, Judy, And Jim Wentzel. September 1, 1996, Plains, Georgia. (Photo by Charles Plant)

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter receives a kiss from his wife Rosalynn Carter after a press conference in Plains, GA, 11 October, 2002 where he talked about receiving the Noble Peace Prize. A commitment to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering was not only a guiding principle of his single, four-year term as 39th president of the United States, but the cornerstone of The Carter Center he founded 20 years ago to pursue his vision of world diplomacy. AFP PHOTO Steve SCHAEFER (Photo by STEVE SCHAEFER / AFP) (Photo by STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter, Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Rosalynn, share a moment aboard his campaign plane (Via Getty)

Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election, November 2, 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn with three children, Chip, Jack and Jeff. Undated photo, ca. 1950s. (Via Getty)

(Original Caption) 12/24/1980-Plains, GA- President, Jimmy Carter, and First Lady, Rosalynn Carter, ride their Christmas present, a bicycle-built-for-two, home after greeting old friends during a tour of the downtown area on Christmas Eve. The bike was a surprize present from employees of the weekly newspaper. (Via Getty)

(Original Caption) 8/31/1979-Dubuque, IA: President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn relax in the sun aboard the riverboat The Delta Queen August 20 after the craft left Dubuque. Shoeless and dressed in shorts and sport shirt, the President was getting a few moments of relaxation during his “working vacation”- a trip down the Mississippi. (Via Getty)

President-elect Jimmy Carter, his wife Rosalynn and daughter Amy pose for an official family photograph in Plains, Georgia, December 5th 1976. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

President Jimmy Carter, shown with his wife, Rosalynn, defeated Gerald Ford in the 1976 Presidential election. (Via Getty)

LAGRANGE, GA – JUNE 10: Former US President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalyn Carter attach siding to the front of a Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003 in LaGrange, Georgia. More than 90 homes are being built in LaGrange; Valdosta, Georgia; and Anniston, Alabama by volunteers as part of Habitat for Humanity International’s Jimmy Carter Work Project 2003. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

Democrat Jimmy Carter is sworn in by chief justice Earl Burger as the 39th president of the United States while first lady Rosalynn looks on, Washington DC, January 20, 1977. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LAGRANGE, GA – JUNE 10: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn attach siding to the front of a Habitat for Humanity home being built June 10, 2003 in LaGrange, Georgia. More than 90 homes are being built in LaGrange; Valdosta, Georgia; and Anniston, Alabama by volunteers as part of Habitat for Humanity International’s Jimmy Carter Work Project 2003. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first Lady Rosalynn Carter work at a Habitat for Humanity site in Atlanta, building houses for working poor people.

Unlike many previous first ladies, Rosalynn sat in on Cabinet meetings, spoke out on controversial issues and represented her husband on foreign trips. Aides to President Carter sometimes referred to her — privately — as “co-president.”

Fiercely loyal and compassionate as well as politically astute, Rosalynn Carter prided herself on being an activist first lady, and no one doubted her behind-the-scenes influence. When her role in a highly publicized Cabinet shakeup became known, she was forced to declare publicly, “I am not running the government.”

Both Carters said in their later years that Rosalynn had always been the more political of the two. After Jimmy Carter’s landslide defeat in 1980, it was she, not the former president, who contemplated an implausible comeback, and years later she confessed to missing their life in Washington.

Jimmy Carter trusted her so much that in 1977, only months into his term, he sent her on a mission to Latin America to tell dictators he meant what he said about denying military aid and other support to violators of human rights.

She also had strong feelings about the style of the Carter White House. The Carters did not serve hard liquor at public functions, though Rosalynn did permit U.S. wine. There were fewer evenings of ballroom dancing and more square dancing and picnics.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born in Plains on Aug. 18, 1927, the eldest of four children. Her father died when she was young, so she took on much of the responsibility of caring for her siblings when her mother went to work part time.

She also contributed to the family income by working after school in a beauty parlor. “We were very poor and worked hard,” she once said, but she kept up her studies, graduating from high school as class valedictorian.

She soon fell in love with the brother of one of her best friends. Jimmy and Rosalynn had known each other all their lives — it was Jimmy’s mother, nurse Lillian Carter, who delivered baby Rosalynn — but he left for the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, when she was still in high school.

After a blind date, Jimmy told his mother: “That’s the girl I want to marry.” They wed in 1946, shortly after his graduation from Annapolis and Rosalynn’s graduation from Georgia Southwestern College.

Their sons were born where Jimmy Carter was stationed: John William (Jack) in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1947; James Earl III (Chip) in Honolulu in 1950; and Donnel Jeffery (Jeff) in New London, Connecticut, in 1952. Amy was born in Plains in 1967. By then, Carter was a state senator.

Navy life had provided Rosalynn her first chance to see the world. When Carter’s father, James Earl Sr., died in 1953, Jimmy Carter decided, without consulting his wife, to move the family back to Plains, where he took over the family farm. She joined him there in the day-to-day operations, keeping the books and weighing fertilizer trucks.

“We developed a partnership when we were working in the farm supply business,” Rosalynn Carter recalled with pride in a 2021 interview with The Associated Press. “I knew more on paper about the business than he did. He would take my advice about things.”

At the height of the Carters’ political power, Lillian Carter said of her daughter-in-law: “She can do anything in the world with Jimmy, and she’s the only one. He listens to her.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.