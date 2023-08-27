MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say 13 people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend.

WISN-TV Milwaukee reports four people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Just over an hour later, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away, near 16th and Bruce streets.

Police say the shooter is still at large.

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday night.

Police say all victims were expected to survive.