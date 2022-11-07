SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal estimated roughly 100 households had been ordered to evacuate, mostly because of potential smoke hazards.

Evacuated neighborhoods were within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant. The plant outside the port city of Brunswick produces fragrance ingredients for perfumes, detergents, and household cleaners.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air and people within a 3-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters had backed away after depleting water tanks on the site and were awaiting the arrival of tankers carrying more water.