DES MOINES, Iowa (WPRI) — History continues to be made, as the Mega Millions jackpot soars over one billion dollars, after no one matched last night’s winning numbers for the grand prize.

This is the fourth time it’s topped one billion in a little more than four years.

The jackpot for the next drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, with the cash value at $568.7 million.

That would be the third largest in the history of the game.

The next drawing will be held Monday night, at 11p.m.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, with the gold Mega Ball 13.