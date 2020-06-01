Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

Police and Kentucky National Guard troops chase protesters as they flee toward a fence Sunday, May 31, 2020, in a parking lot at the corner of East Broadway and South Brook Street in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. (Max Gersh/The Courier Journal via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief says officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing the city’s curfew returned fire and killed a man when someone in a large group fired at them.

Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday. He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city’s curfew when someone fired a shot at them.

It’s unclear if the person killed was the one who fired at law enforcement.