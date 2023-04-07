LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people accused in a Las Vegas valley robbery spree allegedly bound a couple in their mansion with duct tape and forced a woman’s head underwater in her own bathtub, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

In all, eight people face charges in several home invasions, including the shooting of a man in his Henderson home and the kidnapping of the couple in their own home, 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Last month, Las Vegas Metro policed arrested Denzale Lee, 27; Raven Queen, 28; and Antonio Washington, 25, on charges relating to the series of burglaries, which officers said amounted to as many as 11. Henderson police arrested Queen and another man, Derrick Roberts, 26, in January for a home invasion and shooting there, they said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Denzale Lee, 27 (center); Raven Queen, 28 (left); and Antonio Washington, 25 (right), on charges relating to a series of burglaries, officers said. (KLAS)

Additionally, police in California arrested Lamonte Butler, 24; and Howard Cavitt, 27, in southern California, for their alleged involvement in the spree dating back to October. Two teenagers also face charges in connection with some of the home invasions, specifically the Henderson shooting, records showed.

On Jan. 12, four armed men broke into a home in the Queensridge neighborhood, duct-taping the 77-year-old man and his wife, beating them and forcing them around the home to open safes, documents alleged.

During the robbery, the suspects forced the woman’s head into a bathtub full of water, documents said. The woman said the men dunked her head three times underwater as she feared for her life.

Pieces of duct tape inside the Queensridge home. (KLAS)

The group left with money, jewelry and several of the woman’s handbags, documents said. Washington’s DNA later came back as positive on pieces of the duct tape, investigators said.

The 77-year-old man was left hospitalized with a brain injury, documents said.

Queen later searched for the couple’s name on Facebook, detectives said. Queen also attempted to sell the stolen handbags, which police later determined belonged to the robbery victim, they said.

A broken door from the Queensridge home invasion. (KLAS)

Earlier in the day on Jan. 12, a man called police saying two of the suspects, believed to be the two teenagers, shot him in his MacDonald Highlands home, documents said.

The victim told police he woke up in the middle of the night to two men, armed with handguns, yelling at him. The two men then shot the man, police said. The victim then took a handgun out of his nightstand and shot at the two men, who ran off.

Detectives believe the suspects entered the house by smashing a glass window in the home’s garage, police said. The suspects likely came onto the property through a drainage wash, which leads to the desert.

A stolen handbag allegedly on sale on Facebook. (KLAS)

Police also found a phone with text messages sent to Queen, officers said. She had allegedly provided the victim’s specific address.

Queen had reserved a room at a hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard, police said. She checked in on Jan. 10 and left on Jan. 12, police said. Police suspect the four other men all stayed in the same room during the spree.

A broken door from a home invasion in Henderson. (KLAS)

The group is accused of coming back to the area later in January and carjacking a person. Police arrested all five suspects at an Airbnb on Jan. 24. Police and the FBI arrested the two teenagers the same week.

The group faces a variety of charges including home invasion and grand larceny. A judge set Queen’s bail at $750,000. Bail for Lee and Washington was set at $600,000.