CHESSINGTON, England (WXIN) — The “Jumanji” film franchise is leaping off the big screen to be recreated in an immersive theme park in greater London.

The World of Jumanji is slated to open at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in spring 2023.

No specific rides or attractions have been revealed yet for the $20.5 million development, except for a 55-foot jaguar structure that will greet park visitors as they enter the jungle-themed world.

World of Jumanji (Courtesy: Merlin Entertainments)

The themed land is the result of a partnership between Chessington and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension and we are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land,” said a Sony executive in a release.

The 128-acre Chessington theme park is home to more than 40 rides and attractions, two themed hotels, and a zoo with more than 1,000 animals.

The World of Jumanji is the largest investment in the history of the park.

According to The Numbers, the film franchise has made more than $2 billion at the international box office. The first “Jumanji” film was released in 1995 and starred Robin Williams and then-child star Kirsten Dunst. The movie was a smash hit, earning over $200 million on an estimated $65 million budget.

The franchise is loosely based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s picture book of the same name. Allsburg later wrote a sequel titled “Zathura,” which also was adapted for the big screen in 2005.

The new park attraction in London takes several visual cues from 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its 2019 sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level,” both of which starred Dwayne Johnson. These modern updates pulled from video games as opposed to the 1995 adaptation, which focused on the fictional board game.