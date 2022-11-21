LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Jay Leno has been released from a California burn center more than a week after the comedian was severely burned in a garage fire at his home.

In the first publicly-released photo since the accident, shared by the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Leno can be seen with scarring on his neck and hands.

Jay Leno and his care team at The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. (Credit: West Hills Hospital & Medical Center)

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” a press release read in part. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Dr. Peter Grossman said he is “optimistic” that Leno will make a full recovery. After his 10-day stay at the facility, Leno will continue to receive follow-up care on an outpatient basis.

Leno suffered third-degree burns to his hands, face, and chest after the car he was working on burst into flames in his Burbank garage. He underwent surgery for those burns.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety last week. Hospital staff said he was “in good humor” while receiving treatment.

After he left “The Tonight Show,” Leno began hosting a comedy quiz show called “You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno” and worked on his car collection.

