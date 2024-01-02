(KTLA) — Actor Ian Ziering described a physical confrontation between himself and a group of mini-bikers on Hollywood Boulevard Sunday as “hooliganism” in a social media post.

Ziering, best known for his role in “Beverly Hills 90210,” was caught on camera in a fight with a group of people riding motorized mini-bikes in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve, according to a report from TMZ.

Video posted by the tabloid outlet appeared to show the actor pushing one of the mini-bike riders, who was right in front of what seemed to be Ziering’s SUV just before an all-out fight broke out.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA that officers responded to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly in the area. While it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the interaction, Ziering addressed the altercation on Instagram Monday.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders, leading to an unsettling confrontation,” Ziering explained in the Instagram video.

The actor said he got out of his car to assess any damage when the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

Video of the skirmish obtained by TMZ shows Ziering confronting and shoving one of the mini-bikers who was blocking his vehicle. A short time later, several of the mini-bikers surround Ziering when one of them throws a punch that appears to hit the actor in the face.

Ziering is seen fighting off several of the bikers as he runs toward safety across the street.

He is seen in another video consoling his daughter in the street when the group eventually backs off and leaves the scene.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ziering stated.

The 59-year-old “Sharknado” star described the incident as “hooliganism” and called for “effective law enforcement” to help solve what he thinks is a larger issue.

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences,” Ziering stated.

He closed his post by thanking his family, friends, and fans, and wishing them a Happy New Year.

It’s unknown if anyone else involved in the scuffle was injured. Police told KTLA that the incident remains under investigation and have not said whether anyone was arrested. Ziering was listed as a victim in the incident, police told TMZ.