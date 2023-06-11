PHILADELPHIA (WPRI) — A large vehicle fire caused part of an overpass to collapse on I-95 in Philadelphia on Sunday

Video shows aerials above emergency crews on the scene of the incident Sunday morning.

Bursts of flames and plumes of dark smoke were seen rising from the crash site.

A large portion of the highway was closed to drivers in both directions while the damage is contained and repaired.

Officials have not yet given a status update on the condition of the driver involved in the fiery crash,

No other injuries have been reported.

Officials are assessing the damage and looking into any possible contamination of the nearby Delaware River.