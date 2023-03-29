(WFLA) – When a sheriff’s deputy asked to see some identification during a traffic stop outside Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday, he wasn’t expecting a Monopoly Chance card.

“[On Friday, March 24,] a deputy did a traffic stop, and the driver handed him this card, along with his driver’s license,” the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post, including a picture of the pink Monopoly “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

Captain Andrew Mahowald, of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, told Nexstar the driver had been stopped after one of the department’s deputies spotted him for speeding through Franconia Township just before he produced the card.

The deputy and the team behind the CCSO’s Facebook account later had a big laugh about it.

“Unfortunately the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the Facebook post continued. “Points for the effort and humor though!”

Despite not recognizing the “document,” Capt. Mahowald confirmed the driver was “issued a verbal warning” and allowed to leave, he told Nexstar.

Facebook users commenting on CCSO’s post were tickled by the incident, with many theorizing that the driver had been carrying around that card for years, waiting for the moment to use it.

“I would laugh if they had a wallet full of Monopoly money to pay for their fines,” one user joked.