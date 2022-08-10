Disney+ has made a notable addition to its streaming library, adding the first R-rated titles on Friday. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – More streaming services are hiking their subscription prices this year. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all owned by Disney, will become more expensive in the coming weeks, executives announced Wednesday.

These price hikes come as Disney rolls out an ad-supported Disney+ subscription that it announced earlier this year.

The ad-supported plan will be available starting on Dec. 8, the same day the prices on most plans on Disney’s three streaming services will increase.

According to a Wednesday release, Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 a month, the current monthly price of the standard no-ad Disney+ plan. If you prefer your Disney+ without ads, that plan will cost $10.99 a month starting in early December, or $109.99 annually.

Here is a breakdown of how much each Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ plan currently costs and how much it will cost starting on Dec. 8.

Plan New Price Disney+ (no ads) $10.99/mo, $109.99/yr Hulu (with ads) $7.99/mo, $79.99/yr

Hulu (no ads) $14.99/mo ESPN+ (with ads) $9.99/mo, $99.99/yr

The subscription price hike for ESPN+ will take effect on Aug. 23. Disney announced this change earlier this year. Both Hulu subscription price jumps will be effective starting on Oct. 10.

Disney also allows users to bundle these streaming services. Here’s how those plans will change come December:

Plan New Price (monthly) Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) $9.99 Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with ads)

$12.99

Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers)

$14.99

Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $19.99



And here is how Hulu + Live TV plans will change:

Plan New Price (monthly) Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (with ads)

$69.99

Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers)

$74.99

Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $82.99



Disney hasn’t announced if the cost for student discounted plans will change.

This isn’t the first price hike we’ve seen to streaming services this year. Netflix raised its monthly costs in January, with prices rising by about $1 to $2, depending on the plan. In February, Amazon Prime’s annual cost jumped – this also impacts streaming through Amazon.

Netflix will add a lower-priced, ad-supported plan soon but an official date hasn’t yet been announced. Disney+ was largely the last ad-free platform – in addition to ESPN+ and Hulu, Peacock already offered an ad-supported plan. While Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, it does have promotions for its own content.