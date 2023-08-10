(NEXSTAR) — If you tried flying during the pandemic, you likely encountered some sort of hiccup. Countless flights were delayed or all-out canceled, causing headaches during an already confusing time.

Certain passengers — or rather, would-have-been passengers — are now eligible to receive a refund for their troubles.

Delta Air Lines has agreed to a class action settlement in a lawsuit that accused them of breaching its contracts of carriage. According to the suit, Delta refused to provide passengers refunds, giving them credit for future travel on flights Delta canceled between March 1, 2020 and April 20, 2021.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit say that while they received ticket credits, they should have received cash refunds in accordance with ticket agreements, Top Class Actions explains.

Delta has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount as part of the settlement.

You can qualify for the settlement if you received credit for a non-refundable ticket purchased for a flight that was set to depart between the dates above, only to have Delta cancel it, and did not receive a refund from Delta despite requesting one. You also need to have had unused credit or partial unused credit as of January 13, 2023, a site dedicated to the settlement explains.

Settlement claims are now being accepted online or by mail. You need to submit a claim to be eligible for a payment, and it must be postmarked or submitted online by September 15, 2023.

You will also need to provide information like your original ticket number and other details about the flight.

Payments can be received as either cash or credit. If you select a cash payment, you’ll get cash for any remaining unused credit. If you opt for credit, you’ll keep your travel credits but receive interest credit equating to 7% on your original ticket amount.

It’s unclear exactly how much each claimant may receive, since flight credits can vary.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for early October.