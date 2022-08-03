(NEXSTAR) – The 56-year-old soap “Days of Our Lives” won’t be broadcast on network television anymore, NBC announced Wednesday.

The show will be moved to NBC Universal’s streaming platform Peacock on Sept. 12. All new episodes will be added to Peacock, where old episodes are already available to stream for paying subscribers.

“NBC News Daily,” a new hourlong newscast, will air in its time slot, the company said in a press release.

Peacock has three payment tiers: free, $4.99 a month for “Premium,” and $9.99 a month for “Premium Plus.” NBC confirmed to Nexstar that “Days of Our Lives” will only be available those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

You have to pay for a Premium Plus membership to watch shows and movies without ads.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in Wednesday’s announcement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

“Days of Our Lives,” which premiered in 1965, is in its 55th season. The drama series is a 58-time Emmy Award winner, according to NBC.